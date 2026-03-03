Inside the ViRosh Wedding Sweet Box

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are the talk of the town. Their wedding has turned into a massive celebration for fans, whom the couple has actively included since making their official "ViRosh" wedding announcement.



Following the ceremony, the couple sent specially curated gift boxes to fans across major cities on March 1. Each box contains a heartfelt note from the couple alongside a photo of them in traditional wedding attire. The sweet box itself features a delicious spread, including: Traditional Laddoos, Creamy Mawa Pedas, an assortment of classic Indian sweets.



In a beautiful gesture, the couple also arranged annadanam (food offerings) in 16 temples across the country to mark the occasion.



Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Today, the couple shared their sangeet photos, and they are absolutely stunning. The duo looks incredibly adorable in every frame.



