Inside Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Pradhanam And Mehendi Ceremony

Mumbai: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set social media abuzz with unseen pictures from their vibrant mehendi and Pradhanam ceremony. Looking radiant as ever in stunning traditional ensembles, Rashmika and Vijay celebrated the intimate pre-wedding ritual surrounded by their close friends and family members.

The mehendi evening was held on February 25. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, which show the couple soaking in the festivities with bright smiles and heartfelt laughter, Rashmika wrote, "It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast." In a couple of frames, Rashmika could be seen sharing an emotional moment with her sister, followed by pictures with their close-knit squad.



The actor looked stunning as minimal mehendi designs adorned her hands, complementing her festive look. Among many highlights were the candid shots that showcased the couple exchanging playful glances at each other. Vijay Deverakonda also shared a set of pictures, appearing regal as he posed with family and friends, adding to the celebratory spirit of the occasion. One of the most priceless moments showed Vijay planting a sweet kiss on Rashmika, reflecting their love and affection.



The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it," he wrote in the caption. For the evening, Vijay and Rashmika chose colour-coordinated traditional outfits. While Vijay chose a hip-length jacket with motifs, he paired it with a deep-blue dhoti and a green short kurta.



Rashmika went for a matching ensemble, accented with mirror-work and motifs. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds also hosted a grand wedding reception, with many well-known names from the film industry and the political circle in attendance.

