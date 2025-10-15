India’s Greenest Circular Music Festival Echoes of Earth Celebrates ‘The Sixth Sense’

The 8th edition of Echoes of Earth will invite audiences to discover nature’s hidden intelligence, how it shapes ecosystems, inspires innovation, and offers new ways of understanding our natural world. Nature has long sensed, adapted, and evolved with an elegant precision, one that humans are only beginning to understand. What guides a bird across continents without a map? What tells a tree when to bloom, or a frog when the rains will come? This is nature’s Sixth Sense: an intuitive intelligence that transcends logic, revealing a deeper connection to the planet.



With this theme, the 2025 edition will bring the Sixth Sense to life through music, art, and educational storytelling, showcasing how animals and ecosystems perceive, adapt, and thrive beyond the five senses. The festival will be held on December 13th & 14th, in Bangalore.

At Echoes, it’s always been about discovering new unique sounds and uncovering hidden gems. This year, the festival will feature a lineup of both global and local eclectic artists, with each set telling its own story and creating a distinctive sonic landscape on stage. Audiences can look forward to:

Monolink: German artist Steffen Linck will mesmerize audiences with his emotive songwriting, live guitar, and hypnotic electronic beats, crafting expansive soundscapes that blend blues, folk, house, and melodic techno. Bedouin: Globally acclaimed duo Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe will take audiences on immersive journeys that will weave deep house, melodic techno, and organic sounds, bridging Middle Eastern heritage with Western influences. Stavroz: The Ghent-based quartet will make a long-awaited return after seven years, presenting their signature blend of jazz, cinematic house, and electronic soundscapes that will balance intimacy with power. Circle of Live: A rare highlight of this edition, Sebastian Mullaert’s improvisational project will arrive in India for the first time, featuring Peter Van Hoesen and Erika. Together, they will create unrehearsed, one-of-a-kind performances that will exist only in the moment. Grayssoker: French artist Grayssoker will reinvent the accordion for contemporary stages, blending trap, jazz, Eastern European folk, and electronic textures into high-energy sets that will blur genres with raw improvisation. Bottlesmoker: From Bandung, Indonesia, Bottlesmoker will reimagine the relationship between nature and music by transforming plants and fruits into living instruments, delivering performances that will be as experimental as they are imaginative. Madame Gandhi: Known for her bold percussive sound and unapologetic activism, Kiran Gandhi, also known as Madame Gandhi, will bring electrifying performances that will combine rhythm, empowerment, and purposeful storytelling. Submotion Orchestra: Returning after nearly a decade, the six-piece ensemble from Leeds will present their celebrated fusion of jazz, soul, ambient, and electronica, promising deeply textured and immersive live sets. Jatayu: The Chennai-based group will fuse Carnatic roots with funk, rock, jazz, and math rock. With their expanded six-member lineup featuring horns, they will deliver fearless performances that will bridge tradition and modernity.

Rooted in sustainability and conservation, and shaped by creativity, the festival has emerged as one of the world’s most forward-thinking celebrations, recognized by A Greener Future (AGF), London as Asia’s most environmentally progressive and circular music festival. Its key partnerships and collaborations continue to strengthen and amplify this commitment to responsible celebration.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming festival, stating:

"For me, Echoes of Earth has always been about bringing people together through music, art, and a shared love for nature. Over the years, we’ve built a proven playbook for success, managing the large-format festival end-to-end with care for the planet. Our work has been recognized by global awards in circularity, sustainability, and conservation, reflecting the impact we’ve made so far. Now, we’re thrilled to take the festival to a bigger scale and welcome our community back to enjoy this experience once again"

Pulkith Modi, General Manager- Marketing, International Brands at Pernod Ricard India expressed:

At Absolut, we believe in a world that embraces authenticity, inclusivity, and the freedom to express without labels — a world that is Born Colourless. Our collaboration with Echoes of Earth reflects this belief, celebrating the purity of expression found in nature, culture, and art. Together, we’re creating a space where creativity flows as freely, consciously, and inclusively as the world we aspire to build.

Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India stated:

“Corona has always been about connecting people to nature in its purest form. We are proud partners of Echoes of Earth from many years and our partnership in this edition brings alive our brand’s philosophy in a way that feels both real and relevant. ‘The Sixth Sense’ is a powerful theme that reminds us that there’s an intelligence in nature we can learn from. Through this collaboration, we’re celebrating that connection and inviting people to unwind and rediscover their bond with the natural world.”

At its heart, Echoes of Earth will celebrate the intelligence of the natural world through music, art, and knowledge-sharing. This year, the festival will expand its impact with The Greener Side, a year-round initiative that will take its message beyond the festival grounds. Through workshops, creative collaborations, and community-led projects, it will invite people to actively participate in efforts that protect and nurture local ecosystems.

The festival’s dedication to sustainability and conservation will be highlighted through its key partnerships. WWF-India, as Conservation Knowledge Partner, will support educational programs and initiatives that raise awareness about biodiversity. Kaveri Jain, Director – Marketing and Communications, WWF-India, shared, “At WWF-India, we believe that awareness is the foundation for meaningful action. Echoes of Earth provides a compelling platform to ignite environmental consciousness by blending creativity, community, and culture. This year’s theme — ‘The Sixth Sense: Celebrating Nature’s Intelligence’ — resonates deeply with our mission to create a future where humanity lives in harmony with nature. As the Conservation Knowledge Partner, we are excited to co-create immersive experiences that foster understanding, spark critical conversations, and inspire collective action to protect the planet’s rich biodiversity.”

Roundglass Sustain, the festival’s Storytelling Partner, will bring the theme of nature’s intelligence to a wider audience through compelling narratives and creative storytelling. Neha Dara, who heads Roundglass Sustain, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Echoes of Earth, a festival committed to raising awareness about conservation and sustainability through music and proactive action. As India’s largest digital wildlife repository, Roundglass Sustain believes in nurturing partnerships that spark curiosity about our natural world and foster a conservation mindset. We look forward to sharing some amazing stories from our platform with the festival audience, stories that will resonate with this year’s theme and help them feel more connected to the natural world."

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL), in association with Echoes, will offer a variety of experiences centered on music, art, environmental education, and conservation. As the festival approaches, Echoes of Earth and BIAL will join forces to present curated live performances at the airport, captivating audiences while also supporting local communities through creative educational and skill-building programs delivered in collaboration with the Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side initiatives.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, added: “At BIAL, we believe airports are no longer just gateways to destinations, but gateways to culture, ideas, and shared human experiences. Sustainability lies at the core of everything we do, and our association with Echoes of Earth is a natural extension of this philosophy, built on a shared commitment towards a sustainable future. By weaving music, art, and environmental storytelling into the fabric of the airport, we aspire to create experiences that inspire travellers while also nurturing the ecosystems and people around us. We are delighted to celebrate the intelligence of nature through this meaningful partnership.”

The festival provides a collaborative platform where artists come together to bring creativity to life, using their work to highlight the importance of conservation. Echoes actively nurtures the art community, creating a space for innovative collaborations and artistic experiences that demonstrate how art can inspire environmental awareness.

Built on circular design principles, the festival transforms discarded and repurposed materials from past editions into upcycled stages, installations, and festival assets, showcasing sustainability in action. Through interactive learning programs and immersive tech experiences, Echoes of Earth encourages audiences, especially young minds, to engage with pressing environmental issues.

Designed to be inclusive for all, the festival welcomes people of all ages, families, children, and even pets, fostering a diverse and open community. Join this year’s celebration on December 13–14, 2025, for an unforgettable experience that blends music, art, and environmental storytelling.



