Indian Students Planning To 'Mass Bunk' For BTS Comeback Album



A viral discussion erupted after an Indian teacher warned parents that many students were planning a “mass bunk” from school to watch BTS’s upcoming live concert online. The concert is tied to BTS’s comeback album Arirang, scheduled for release on March 20. This marks their first full-group project in nearly four years, following members’ solo work and military service. Both the concert and a related documentary will be streamed globally on Netflix, allowing fans worldwide, including in India, to watch in real time.

India is home to one of the largest BTS fan communities outside South Korea, often referred to as the “Desi ARMY.” Because the livestream may coincide with school hours, many students expressed excitement about watching together online, sparking the idea of skipping classes.





The teacher’s warning to parents, urging them to monitor students and ensure academics are not neglected, spread rapidly across WhatsApp groups, X (Twitter), and Instagram, quickly becoming a trending topic.

The debate highlighted a clash between fan culture and academic priorities. Supporters argued that BTS concerts are rare global events and missing one day of school is harmless. Some joked that “education can wait for one day.” Critics, however, insisted that discipline should be maintained and celebrity culture should not overshadow education.

Although BTS’s current tour does not include India, fans will still have opportunities to experience the concerts. Entertainment companies are planning cinema screenings of BTS performances in India, featuring livestreams from cities such as Goyang in South Korea and Tokyo in Japan.

This is not the first time the BTS fandom in India has gone viral. Previous incidents include trending hashtags for BTS concerts, emotional reactions to India being excluded from tour schedules, and large fan gatherings for album launches and livestream events.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.