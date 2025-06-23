Indian Cinematic Epic ‘Sholay’ Celebrates 50 Years With World Premiere Of Restored Version At Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival

India, 23rd June 2025- The Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, is set to host a landmark event in cinematic history: the world premiere of the fully restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s landmark film, ‘Sholay’. This special screening, commemorating the film's 50th anniversary, will take place on June 27, 2025, on the breathtakingly large open-air screen in Piazza Maggiore, providing a magnificent backdrop for this beloved classic.



Originally released in 1975, the multi-starrer cult film captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative, memorable characters and groundbreaking action sequences. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film serves as a cornerstone of Indian cinema and continues to be celebrated for its enduring impact.

This meticulously restored version, a collaborative effort by Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd., brings back the film as it was originally intended. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to see the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were not part of the widely distributed theatrical cut, offering a fresh perspective on a cinematic masterpiece.

Amitabh Bachchan states, “Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for the film was an unforgettable experience, but at the time I had no idea that it would be a watershed for Indian cinema. Its dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture, to its record-breaking box office run was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us. It’s wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored “Sholay” and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration.I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world.”

Dharmendra states, “Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world. I am thrilled to hear that the film is being restored and I am sure it will have the same success as it had 50 years ago. Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy? So many scenes have gone down in the history of Indian cinema and every character became a star. But the real hero was the coin. Few people know that I was offered the role of Gabbar and Thakur, but I was clear that I wanted to play the role of Veeru as he is so much like me. I had so much fun on the shoot. My favourite scenes were the tanki scene, the scene in the temple, and so many others, but the most powerful scene I feel was the death of Jai, which is still etched in my mind."





Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, “My first memory of ‘Sholay’ dates back to the time when I was six years old and I remember lamenting because my mother refused to allow me to go to the cinema to watch the film. I would never have imagined that 50 years later, I would have the opportunity to work on the restoration of the film – often described as the greatest Indian film ever made - with Shehzad Sippy of Sippy Films. I know every frame and every dialogue of the film by heart. ‘Sholay’ was a masterpiece of passion that generations of Indians have loved and seen time and time again. Despite the fact that we could not use the original camera negative and that not a single 70mm print survives, we have left no stone unturned to ensure that this historic film has not only been beautifully restored, but that the restored version that will premiere in Bologna will have the original ending and some never-before-seen deleted scenes. I can’t wait to watch the film in the open air in the Piazza in Bologna along with thousands of cinephiles from around the world.”



Shehzad Sippy, Producer, Sippy Films states, “‘Sholay’ is the cornerstone of our family heritage and I am so proud that Sippy Films has been able to do a world-class restoration of the film with Film Heritage Foundation. It has taken us three years, but we were able to find the original ending and some deleted scenes that the world will see for the first time at the grand premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. It’s been a labour of love to resurrect the film and this is a tribute to the vision and the legacy of my grandfather G.P. Sippy. I can’t wait for ‘Sholay’ to begin its new lease of life.”

The screening in Piazza Maggiore is expected to draw a large crowd of film enthusiasts, critics and the general public, all eager to experience this legendary film in a truly exceptional setting. The Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival is renowned for its dedication to showcasing restored and classic films, making it the ideal venue for this significant premiere.





The restoration of ‘Sholay’ ensures that future generations can appreciate the film's artistic and cultural significance in its most authentic form. This world premiere marks not just a celebration of a film, but a recognition of its enduring power and its place in global cinematic history.



ABOUT THE RESTORATION PROCESS

In 2022, Shehzad Sippy of Sippy Films initiated discussions with the Film Heritage Foundation regarding the restoration of the cinematic masterpiece, ‘Sholay’. He indicated that the film elements were housed in a Mumbai warehouse and expressed his desire to entrust them to the care of Film Heritage Foundation for preservation. Upon examining the contents of the film cans, which lacked labels, Film Heritage Foundation made the remarkable discovery that they contained the original 35mm camera and sound negatives of the film. Ramesh Sippy visited the archival office to witness this extraordinary find, visibly moved by the survival of these original film components. Shehzad Sippy further informed the Film Heritage Foundation of additional film elements stored at Iron Mountain in the UK. With invaluable assistance from the esteemed British Film Institute, Film Heritage Foundation were granted access to these materials. Subsequently, the reels from both London and Mumbai were transported to L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna to commence the intricate restoration process.

The restoration proved to be a complex endeavor, spanning nearly three years. The primary challenge lay in the condition of the original camera negative, which was severely deteriorated and thus unsuitable for the restoration. Consequently, the restoration predominantly utilized the interpositives located in London and Mumbai. Fortuitously, the colour reversal intermediate discovered in London remarkably contained the original ending and two previously deleted scenes. Film Heritage Foundation had also successfully acquired the original Arri 2C camera instrumental in the filming of ‘Sholay’. Given the absence of 70mm prints, Film Heritage Foundation consulted with veteran cinematographer Kamlakar Rao, who had collaborated on ‘Sholay’ with the film's cinematographer, Dwarka Divecha. Rao recounted Divecha's technique of employing a ground glass in front of the camera lens, upon which Rao made markings to delineate the margins of the 70mm frame. This invaluable insight guided our decision to adopt a 2.2:1 aspect ratio for the restored film. Adding to Film Heritage Foundation’s good fortune, the original magnetic sound elements were located at the Sippy Films office. The sound restoration was meticulously conducted utilizing both the original sound negative and these magnetic elements.





The final restored version is a culmination of efforts based on two interpositives and two colour reversal intermediates, incorporating the original ending and the deleted scenes, thereby reviving the director's authentic vision for the film.



