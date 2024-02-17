Indian Cinema Will Be Diverse, Inclusive, And Synergistic in the Near Future

When Indian cinema was struggling with the aftershocks of the pandemic, its very existence was being challenged by locked theatres, production delays and devastating losses. 2023 proved the naysayers wrong by creating box-office records and showed that even in the era of OTT domination, cinema can not just thrive but also break new ground. In fact, the presence of OTT content has challenged the industry to go beyond mere commercial constraints to explore storytelling from a new perspective. As Indian cinema undergoes a transformative phase, here are a few trends that I feel will define our cinema in the years to come:

The success of the surprise hit of the year '12th Fail' was not surprising at all. Based on the grit, resilience and determination of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a rural youth who spent years trying to crack the UPSC exam before being selected for the Indian Police Service struck a chord with millions, showing that even among big-budget entertainers, our cinema also has space for well-told intimate stories. Made with a modest budget of ₹20 crore, it grossed over ₹66 crore worldwide. My situational comedy 'Tron Ekka’, went on to become the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time. The success of such films indicates that good content will never lose its relevance in cinema.In 2023, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, Mammootty starred in his own production 'Kaathal – The Core', a small-budget film about forbidden love, homosexuality and the aftermath of a broken marriage. That a cinematic icon known for larger-than-life portrayals not only starred as a closeted gay character but also backed a small but incredibly powerful film shows that the Indian film industry is truly coming of age. In Vishal Bhadwaj's OTT thriller 'Khufiya', Tabu played a gay operative of the Indian spy agency RAW who is grieving the loss of her lover. Another A-list star Vidya Balan also played a gay protagonist in the 2023 release 'Neeyat' and this is a sign that our films will continue to embrace LGBTQ concerns even in the future.In the past few years, we have seen films like 'Sherni', 'Raazi', 'Thappad', 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha ' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' where women steered the narratives. Some of my favourite films this year were also led by women including 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' which depicted the misery of an Indian mother who is forcibly separated from her children by Norwegian authorities. This film, written and directed by Ashima Chibber starred Rani Mukerji and the film made over ₹36.53 crore. 'Dhak Dhak', a road film starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi topped viewership ratings on Netflix.Avinash Arun's acclaimed 'Three of Us,' is a poignant narrative revolving around a woman who is struggling with early dementia and revisits her hometown to excavate the buried memories of her first love. I look forward to more such films where women will be portrayed as they are; complex, multi-layered and brimming with lived stories.The biggest hit of the year 'Jawan' was helmed by Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Tamil hit maker Atlee and starred South-Indian superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This year has opened with 'Merry Christmas' which pairs Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and we will see many such unique combinations and permutations of talent in the time to come. A magical alchemy happens when minds from diverse disciplines—filmmakers, writers, actors, cinematographers, production designers, and composers—converge and coalesce distinct perspectives. As a producer, I am also backing not just Hindi projects but also films in Kannada, Gujarati and Marathi. Many others are also breaking free from language and cultural constraints and our cinema is truly becoming Indian as it embraces multiple cultural and regional influences.I recently read reports that Shekhar Kapur is making a sequel to his debut film 'Masoom' aided by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Redchillies.vfx, a studio founded by Shah Rukh Khan in 2004 also helped create sensational effects in his blockbuster hits 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. I feel, in the years to come, the use of high-definition digital cameras and AI-powered editing tools, will redefine visual storytelling, delivering even more stunning and refined cinematic experiences while streamlining production processes. We will welcome technological advancements, and sophisticated VR and AR technologies but will also have to ensure that we don't lose the emotional core of our cinema.Sustainability too will become increasingly important as we attempt to adopt eco-conscious practices on sets and conserve water, energy and resources during shoots. Choosing environmentally friendly materials on sets will also become normative hopefully. In conclusion, I can say that Indian cinema is evolving in unprecedented ways. And even as it reflects the present realities, it is also laying the foundation for narrative landscapes of the future