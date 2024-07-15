Indian 2 Garners Rs 14 Crores In AP/TG?

Hyderabad: The much-hyped movie ‘Indian 2’ or 'Bharateeyudu 2’ has reportedly garnered decent enough openings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The film managed to draw Rs 14 crores net collections in the last three days but it has a long way to go,” says a distributor who adds, “The heady combination of Kamal Haasan and Shankar has given the film the much-needed hype and openings too but it is slowly losing steam,” he adds.

The return of the 106-year-old freedom fighter-turned-vigilante Senapathy has evoked some interest and was released in over 320 theatres in the two Telugu states. “Director Shankar was hoping to repeat the magic of his film 'Indian ' released in 1996 but he was a bit unlucky this time. Since he couldn't come up with an engaging story against corruption,' he adds.

The dubbed movie has received flak and trolls, yet it did draw some collections in the first weekend. "Thanks to the big names like Kamal and Shankar. Now, word-of-mouth publicity has to pick up drastically to revive collections in the days to come,” he points out.



The much-awaited action film was a sequel and raised doubts about the relevance of sequels without a proper story to justify the second part. "Sequel carries a baggage which is difficult to unload and could impact its reception,” he concludes.