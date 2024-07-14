Top
Entertainment
BVS Prakash
14 July 2024 6:12 AM GMT
Indian 2 collections dip, just Rs 2.5 cr on day two?
A poster of the movie (Photo: X)

Undoubtedly, the collections of the much-hyped movie ‘Indian 2’ or 'Bharateeyudu 2’ have dipped drasically in the two Telugu states . “It collected a meagre Rs 2.5 crore plus collections on Saturday and it is quite alarming for distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The film collected Rs 8 crores net collections on the first day,” says a distributor, who adds, “The heady combination of Kamal Haasan and Shankar has given the film the much-needed hype and openings but now going down,” he adds.

Actually, the vigilante movie has been released in over 300 theatres in the two Telugu states and did well in many centres by drawing crowds for the dubbed movie. “The film clocked Rs 10. 4 crores in two days since it received flak from on social media,” he adds.
The much-awaited action film was a sequel to 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’ which rocked Telugu box office along with other states. “Siddharth hogs the limelight, while Kamal Haasan has lesser work to do and that could go against the film since ticket rates have been hiked in Telangana,” he concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
