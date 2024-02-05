Top
Home » Entertainment

India shines at Grammys, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award

Entertainment
DC Online team
5 Feb 2024 4:02 AM GMT
India shines at Grammys, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award
x
Shankar Mahadevan, from left, V Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan of Shakti pose in the press room with the award for best global music album for "This Moment" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP)
Los Angeles: It’s a proud day for India! As musicians Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti clinched the Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, ‘This Moment’.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs.”

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

‘This Moment’ features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).


( Source : ANI )
grammy awards 66th Grammy Awards shankar mahadevan 
United States 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X