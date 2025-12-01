India Dream: Niladri Kumar’s ‘One Root, Infinite Melodies’ Live in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is poised for an enthralling musical spectacle as India Dream — One Root, Infinite Melodies, a visionary production by sitar virtuoso Niladri Kumar, arrives at the Shilpakala Vedika. Following an extraordinary debut at NMACC, Mumbai, this immersive concert experience now comes alive in Hyderabad—grander, deeper, and more emotionally resonant than ever before.

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND INDIAN MUSIC EXPERIENCE

India Dream is more than a concert—it is a soulful voyage into the very heart of Indian music. Conceived and crafted by Niladri Kumaar, this production narrates India’s musical odyssey through a breathtaking continuum: from ancient ragas and traditional rhythms to the vibrant energies of modern soundscapes.

Each segment of the performance unveils a different chapter of India’s artistic legacy, celebrating heritage, innovation, devotion, and reinvention. With Niladri’s masterful sitar and groundbreaking zitar at its core, the concert creates a sonic world where the past and future of Indian music coexist in powerful harmony.

A stellar ensemble of India’s finest musicians joins Niladri on stage, weaving an expansive, multi-layered musical experience unlike anything seen before.

FEATURING INDIA’S FINEST MUSICIANS

Sitar & Zitar: Niladri Kumaar

Tabla: Satyajit Talwalkar

Keys: Agnelo Fernandes

Drums: Sambit Chatterjee 

Percussion: Shikhar Naad Qureshi

Flute: Hrishikesh Mazumdar

…and more acclaimed artists

A HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO USTAD ZAKIR HUSSAIN

A deeply special highlight of the evening is a segment dedicated to the immortal legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. Audiences will witness a unique performance experience featuring Niladri Kumar—an homage to the timeless partnership between Zakir Hussain’s tabla and Niladri’s sitar.

This iconic duo has long been one of India’s most beloved musical collaborations. At India Dream, that synergy—of tradition blended with modern expression—returns in a moving tribute made possible through Niladri’s artistic vision and soulful musicianship.

THE JOURNEY OF A MAESTRO

A fifth-generation sitarist, trained under his father and guru Pt. Kartick Kumar, Niladri Kumar’s musical lineage is as illustrious as his inventive spirit. His unmatched technique, signature tone, and fearless creativity have made him one of India’s most respected musicians.

As the creator of the revolutionary Zitar, Niladri has bridged classical purity with contemporary sound, redefining the possibilities of Indian classical music for global audiences.

AN IMMERSIVE MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

In this expanded production, Niladri Kumaar constructs a musical tapestry where every note narrates India’s evolving story. From ancient ragas to contemporary rhythms, from the dialogues between classical and modern instruments to the breathtaking collaborations—India Dream is a celebration of identity, evolution, and the creative heartbeat of India.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: December 7th, 2025

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad

Tickets: Available now on BookMyShow