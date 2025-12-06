"Incredibly Proud of You": Deepika Hails Ranveer Singh-Starrer 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai : After watching Dhurandhar on Friday, Deepika Padukone was full of admiration for her husband, Ranveer Singh. In an Instagram post, Deepika gave a shout-out to Ranveer, congratulating the entire cast and crew. "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now! Soo incredibly proud of you ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | Cofficialjiostudios," she posted.

Deepika also shared a series of pictures of her stunning look that she sported for the movie date with Ranveer. She is seen donning fitted black button-down jacket that she paired with high-waisted wide-leg dark denims. "Date Night at the Movies! #Dhurandhar @ranveersingh," Deepika captioned the post. As soon as Deepika shared pictures, netizens chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post with compliments. However, it's her husband Ranveer's comment that stole the attention.













'Dhurandhar' was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.



The film, which was opened in theatres today, took the moviegoers by surprise after the post-credit scene flashed the release date of its second instalment. With this, it is expected that the makers will aim to conclude this gangster drama story in two parts. 'Dhurandhar' has been creating hype among the moviegoers ever since the makers released its trailer earlier this month. The trailer introduced all the key characters one by one. It began with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts."R Madhavan appeared as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat.



Akshaye Khanna was seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joined the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who was sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots. 'Dhurandhar' is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.