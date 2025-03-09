 Top
Home » Entertainment

Pakistani dramas win Indian hearts, bridging a bitter divide

Entertainment
AP
9 March 2025 8:56 AM IST

Simple yet powerful storytelling draws Indian audiences to Pakistani TV dramas, offering a rare cultural connection

Pakistani dramas win Indian hearts, bridging a bitter divide
x
Pakistani tv actor Usman Javed, right, and Sehar Khan perform during the shooting of a scene of tv drama serial ‘Tan Man Neel-o-Neel’ or Deeply Engrossed in Love’, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Karachi: Two Pakistani women sit together on a couch, rehearsing their lines while a director scrutinizes them. Waiting off camera for his scene is the male lead, an actor blessed with “Bachelor” hair and fine bone structure.

Also out of sight: the Islamabad homeowners, who are holed up in a separate room and whose furniture and knick-knacks will be seen by millions of viewers — many from the society that has been their country’s neighbor and uneasy sparring partner for much of the past century.

This is the set of the Pakistani drama “Adhi Bewafai,” or “Half Infidelity” — one of what some in other nations would call “soap operas.” But these dramas, it turns out, are not just for Pakistanis.

Realistic settings, natural dialogue and almost workaday plots about families and marriages make Pakistani dramas a hit with viewers at home and abroad — especially in the neighboring country that split with Pakistan in 1947 and is its nuclear archrival today: India.

Television, it seems, is succeeding where diplomacy sometimes can’t. Several thousand people work in Pakistan’s drama industry; the country produces between 80 to 120 shows a year, each one a source of escapism and intrigue. They offer Indians a tantalizing glimpse into life across the border — and manage to break through decades of enmity between the two governments.

Maheen Shafeeq, a research associate at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, says there is effectively no relationship between the two governments. Each government is fixed on a single issue it cannot move past — for India, it’s terrorism; for Pakistan, the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “The governments are very much opposed to each other,” she says. “They don’t agree what they should talk about.”

Although it’s difficult for Indians to visit Pakistan, where these shows are filmed, they faithfully follow the plot twists and turns through platforms like YouTube, ZEE5, and MX Player. For those of a certain generation, however, it wasn’t always so easy to keep up.


( Source : AP )
pakistan india-pakistan india pakistan tv serial Top 7 Pakistani Dramas mahira khan 
Pakistan 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X