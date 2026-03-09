Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Gets Engaged to Kavya Reddy

Tollywood seems to be in the midst of a grand wedding season. Following the buzz surrounding the high-profile weddings of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Allu Sirish and Nayanika, another star has joined the list. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the elder son of noted producer Bellamkonda Suresh, has reportedly gotten engaged to Kavya Reddy.



According to reports, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad. The event was attended by close family members and several prominent industry figures, including director Boyapati Sreenu, actress Samyuktha (his co-star of Haindava), and filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who arrived to bless the couple.



Sai Sreenivas and Kavya have reportedly been in a relationship for some time. An official announcement regarding the wedding date is yet to be made.

