In Pics: Celebs At Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

5 March 2026 8:39 AM IST

Actors Rana Daggubati and Kriti Sanon were spotted arriving at the wedding reception as well.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married last week.

Hyderabad: Stars from the Indian film industry on Wednesday gathered together under one roof to shower blessings on newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at their Hyderabad reception.

For the occasion, the couple chose traditional ensembles that paid homage to their heritage. Rashmika exuded regal elegance in an exquisite red Mysore silk saree from the label JADE by MK, while Vijay complemented her in a classic veshti and angavastram paired with an ivory silk kurta, embracing timeless tradition.

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Homi Adajania, and Dinesh Vijan also marked their presence. Actors Rana Daggubati and Kriti Sanon were spotted arriving at the wedding reception as well.

























