In a First, Vedic Scholars to Chant Sanskrit Shlokas in Akhanda 2: Thandavam

The makers of Balakrishna’s much-awaited film Akhanda 2: Thandavam are leaving no stone unturned to craft a powerful semi-devotional entertainer. In a unique move, the team has enlisted the services of renowned Vedic scholars Pandit Shravan Mishra and Pandit Atul Mishra, celebrated worldwide for their soul-stirring Sanskrit recitations. “These renowned brothers have earned immense respect among Hindus and Sanatanis across the globe for their authentic Vedic chanting. We’re thrilled to introduce them to Telugu cinema,” says producer Ram Achanta. “Their powerful recitations will add authenticity to the musical score and elevate the devotional essence of the film, which revolves around Aghoras.”

Composer Thaman S is reportedly blending traditional hymns and slokas with grand orchestral arrangements to deliver an immersive devotional soundscape. “Thaman suggested the Mishra brothers’ names, and we’re confident this collaboration will bring a divine energy to the film’s music,” Achanta adds.



Taking the devotional theme a step further, the makers are also planning a special song in praise of Lord Shiva, to be rendered by a top Bollywood singer. “Since Aghoras are ardent devotees of Lord Shiva, we’re recording a dedicated track highlighting His power and grace. It will also help the film connect with Hindi-speaking audiences,” the producer reveals.



Praising Balakrishna’s dedication, Achanta recalls, “He shot crucial sequences in minus four degrees in Georgia. His commitment and intensity as an Aghora are remarkable. Just like in Akhanda, his performance in the sequel Akhanda 2 will be the film’s biggest highlight.”



Director Boyapati Sreenu, known for capturing Balakrishna’s fierce energy and emotional depth, is said to have elevated the actor’s persona yet again. “His ability to balance rage, devotion, and compassion on screen is exceptional,” says Achanta.



The producer further confirms interest from Hindi distributors. “Devotional cinema from Telugu filmmakers has always found appreciation among Hindi audiences. We’re considering a full-fledged Hindi release of Akhanda 2, though we haven’t finalized the distribution partners yet,” he concludes.