Impersonator Alert! Aditi Rao Issues A Direct Warning To Protect Her Fans

Aditi Rao Hydari has issued a warning to her fans after discovering that an impersonator has been using her photos on WhatsApp to contact people under her name.

Sharing a cautionary note, the actress wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about photo shoots. It isn’t me. I don’t reach out like this, and I don’t use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don’t engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind. Love, Aditi.”



On the work front, Aditi is busy with the Hindi film Parivarik Manu Ranjan and the silent feature Gandhi Talks. Internationally, she is part of the co-production Lioness. She has also signed Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series O Saathi Re and is starring in an untitled project directed by Rajesh M Selva.

