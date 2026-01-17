SRK's King Most Anticipated Movie in 2026

King is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2026, based on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide



IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026



King

Ramayana Part 1

Jana Nayagan

Spirit

Toxic

Battle of Galwan

Alpha

Dhurandhar 2

Border 2

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Fauzi

The Paradise

Peddi

Dragon

Love & War

Bhooth Bangla

Benz

Shakti Shalini

Patriot

O Romeo

Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2026, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb customers can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.