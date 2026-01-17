SRK's King Most Anticipated Movie in 2026
King is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2026, based on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide
IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026
King
Ramayana Part 1
Jana Nayagan
Spirit
Toxic
Battle of Galwan
Alpha
Dhurandhar 2
Border 2
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
Fauzi
The Paradise
Peddi
Dragon
Love & War
Bhooth Bangla
Benz
Shakti Shalini
Patriot
O Romeo
