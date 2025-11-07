IMDb and IMDbPro Expand Credit Categories, Boost Recognition for Entertainment Professionals

Mumbai:IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today announced an important step toward greater visibility for all entertainment industry professionals with the addition of 12 new dedicated professional credit categories on IMDb and IMDbPro name and title pages. Additionally, IMDb now accepts credits for dubbing foreign-language versions of movies and TV shows, creating new opportunities for these professionals to showcase their work globally.



These enhancements were developed through ongoing consultation with leading industry organizations including the Choreographers Guild, Colorist Society, I.A.T.S.E. Local 161, I.A.T.S.E. Local 871, National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), Property Masters Guild, and SAG-AFTRA. IMDb will continue to expand professional credit categories and recognition opportunities based on industry feedback.



Credit categories are the sections in which professional credits are displayed on IMDb and IMDbPro name and title pages. The new categories are: Choreography; Color Department; Craft Services; Health and Safety Department; Intimacy Coordination; Legal; Production Department; Production Finance and Accounting; Property Department; Publicity; Puppetry; and Voice Actor - Dubbing. Previously, these existing credits were primarily listed in the "Additional Crew" category. With these additions, IMDb now features 45 professional credit categories.



“Our vision is to ensure every profession involved in making movies and TV shows receives equal recognition,” said Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb. “We're grateful to our IMDbPro customers and industry collaborators who helped shape these updates, and we look forward to continuing this important work together.”

“When our members work on a production, it's important that they be credited in the right way — not just because it feels good to see our names connected to our titles, but because it's a professional resource that the community looks to, to be informed,” said Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA President. “It’s important that IMDbPro has made this commitment to recognizing the many professionals whose creativity and dedication make film and television possible. This is an important step toward creating an accurate and more inclusive reflection of the industry we all create, and we thank them for working to ensure that every contributor to a production is visible and valued in their own right.”

“Having the Choreography credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro is a sign of respect for our profession and the value we bring to the entertainment industry,” said Mandy Moore, Executive Board Member of Choreographers Guild and three-time Emmy Award-winning Choreographer (La La Land, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”). “We are excited and grateful to see one of the collective goals of our community realized.”



These new credit categories make it easier for audiences, industry peers, and potential employers to discover and connect with professionals in these fields on IMDb and IMDbPro and in search results. IMDb has begun migrating existing credits to the new categories, with updates expected to be complete by Sunday, November 9 at 11:59PM PST.



The expanded options for dubbing credits reflects the growing global popularity of international content and audience interest in the professionals who perform these roles. Credits are now accepted for dubbing into the following languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. To submit dubbing credits, detailed instructions and a video tutorial are available here.



IMDb and IMDbPro name pages automatically generate the specific entertainment professions an individual specializes in, based on their credits. IMDbPro Premium members can select their professions from a recently expanded list of nearly 500 options to enhance their discoverability by industry decision-makers. Detailed instructions and a video tutorial are available here.



Additional quotes from the collaborating entertainment industry guilds and professional organizations and their members are available below (in alphabetical order by organization name):



Choreographers Guild



“On behalf of myself and the members of Choreographers Guild, we’re grateful to the IMDbPro team for collaborating with us to make this milestone possible,” said Kathryn Burns, President of Choreographers Guild and two-time Emmy Award-winning Choreographer (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). “From the silent era to the first talkies, choreographers have shaped film and television, often without proper credit. We’re proud that choreographers will now be as visible by name as their work on screen.”



Colorist Society



“Colorist Society enthusiastically celebrates the creation of a dedicated Color Department credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro,” said Kevin Shaw, President of the Colorist Society, Head of Color at Mission, Colorist, and Consultant (Monsters, Witches). “This makes it easier to identify talented colorists and supports the work of the Colorist Society to advance the art of color grading through collaboration and knowledge sharing. Our members are united by their passion and commitment to the craft and will be thrilled that this new credit category recognizes the unique role we play in modern filmmaking, from the earliest stages of production through final delivery.”



“The Colorist Society International and its local chapter The Colorist Society Hollywood advocate for the role of the color finishing artist, and we are beyond excited about the establishment of a Color Department credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro,” said Lynette Duensing, Colorist Society International Fellow and Colorist Society Hollywood Board Member (Lonely Planet, Blood Ransom). “This new category provides a straightforward way to find talent and give credit to members of the color pipeline in individual roles. The very important contribution that the Color Department brings to a production will be given a chance to shine in the valuable resource that is IMDb!”



I.A.T.S.E. Local 161

“As a Production and Travel Coordinator, it’s important that our crafts get the same recognition as our brethren,” said Molly Merrell, Production/Travel Coordinator (Roofman) and President of I.A.T.S.E. Local 161. “I.A.T.S.E. Local 161 supports this launch because Coordinators and Accountants spend countless weeks making sure productions run smoothly; assist other departments with their needs; make the impossible happen with little notice; and more. To have the Production Department and Production Finance and Accounting credit categories added to IMDb and IMDbPro means we are an equal member of the film crew who contribute just as much as anyone else.”



“IMDb and IMDbPro have been used for many years by the entertainment industry to display project information and credits for filmmakers,” said Jennifer Wilbert, Accountant (Mayor of Kingstown) and Vice President of I.A.T.S.E. Local 161. “The new Production Department and Production Finance and Accounting credit categories on IMDb and IMDbPro bring immeasurable recognition to our profession. I am excited about the updates and look forward to the new look! Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro!”



I.A.T.S.E. Local 871



“I.A.T.S.E. Local 871 is thrilled to support the launch of the Production Department and the Production Finance & Accounting credit categories on IMDb and IMDbPro,” said Scott Root, I.A.T.S.E. Local 871 Vice President, Production Coordinator (9-1-1 season 3), and Second Assistant Accountant (Happy's Place). “Production and Accounting professionals are the bridge between creative vision and reality. We're on each project from the first hire through final wrap, and our work is part of the essential logistics that turn ideas into motion pictures. We build the structure, rhythm, processes, and trust that keep productions on track and on budget. These new credit categories provide proper recognition for the people who make movies and TV possible.”



“The Production Office is the hub of any show,” said Billy Ward, Assistant Production Coordinator (That 90’s Show season 2) and I.A.T.S.E. Local 871 member. ”Production Coordinators and Assistant Production Coordinators, along with our teams, support all departments, big or small, crew or corporate. We're an integral part because we’re always communicating, organizing, and putting out fires (usually metaphorical). We have to know everyone and everything that is happening. Creating the Production Department credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro means the importance of our work is being recognized.”



National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA)



“Voice actors are often the unknown voices behind your favorite performances, and IMDb is an important and vital source that brings credibility and visibility to our art form,” said Tim Friedlander, Co-founder and President of NAVA and Voice Actor (Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Record of Ragnarok). “We are grateful to work with IMDb and IMDbPro to recognize the people whose voices bring stories to life, and we applaud the addition of professional credit categories that are more reflective of the full range of creative talent across the entertainment industry.”



“Voice acting is a unique craft that has defined some of the most memorable moments in entertainment,” said Cissy Jones, BAFTA Award-winning Voice Actor (Firewatch, The Owl House) and NAVA member. “By expanding credit categories, IMDb and IMDbPro are helping shape a future that fully acknowledges the talent and creativity voice artists deserve.”



Property Masters Guild



“This is a proud moment for our craft,” said Jeffrey Johnson, President of Property Masters Guild and Property Master (Jack Ryan seasons 3 and 4). “Recognizing Property Masters within the new Property Department credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro highlights the artistry, precision, and collaboration that bring every movie and TV show to life. It celebrates the creative leadership our members bring to productions of every size and helps ensure their work is seen, valued, and connected across the global entertainment industry.”



“Seeing Property Masters represented in this way is deeply meaningful,” said Brad Einhorn, Property Masters Guild member and award-winning Property Master (Perry Mason, Fallout Season 2). “Our work touches every frame of a production yet it is often invisible to audiences and even peers. The Property Department credit category on IMDb and IMDbPro gives us the opportunity to be properly credited for our creative contributions and help future generations of Property Masters connect their artistry to the projects that inspire them.”



SAG-AFTRA



“SAG-AFTRA applauds IMDbPro for taking this meaningful step toward recognizing the breadth and diversity of creative work that powers our industry,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator. “From dubbing performers and puppeteers to intimacy coordinators, choreographers, and so many others, every professional contributes to the magic of storytelling. While these updates directly impact some of our members today, we know this is just the beginning. We look forward to future enhancements that will recognize additional roles — those that have long been grouped under ‘Additional Crew’ — and ensure that every contributor to a production is visible and valued in their own right. This progress represents an important step toward a more accurate and inclusive reflection of the industry we all help create, and we are proud to continue collaborating with IMDbPro to elevate and celebrate the full spectrum of talent that brings stories to life.”