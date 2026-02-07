IMAX Corporation Assures More Screens; Rajamouli Likely To Be Pleased

It is already known that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are collaborating on what is being touted as one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, tentatively referred to as Varanasi. While the film continues to dominate headlines, an interesting development has emerged regarding its IMAX prospects.

IMAX Corporation has responded positively to filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s interest in bringing an IMAX screen to Hyderabad, indicating that both the company and Indian audiences are ready for expanded premium cinema experiences.

However, despite the rising demand for large-format theatrical viewing, there is still no clarity on when Hyderabad might get a dedicated IMAX screen. Speaking to Variety India, Giovanni Dolci of IMAX said that the company continues to work closely with exhibitors worldwide, with India remaining a key focus market. He revealed that since 2020, IMAX has expanded its footprint in India by nearly 60 percent.

Dolci has also previously stated that India has the potential to support at least 150 IMAX screens, underlining the country’s rapidly growing appetite for premium cinematic experiences. At present, India stands as IMAX’s seventh-largest market globally.

Despite this momentum, no exhibitor or major film personality has officially confirmed plans to set up an IMAX screen in Hyderabad ahead of the much-anticipated 2027 release associated with the Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu project. The possibility of installing a true 1.43:1 IMAX screen appears even more uncertain, given the significant time, planning, and investment such a format demands.