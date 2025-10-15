Imanvi is Indian-american, Social Media Rumours Are Baseless

A simple birthday post for actress Imanvi has unexpectedly sparked a social media storm surrounding Prabhas’s upcoming film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The production house Mythri Movie Makers, which wished the actress on her birthday, found its comment section flooded with controversial claims about her background.

Within hours, online users began alleging that Imanvi’s real name is Iman Iqbal Esmail and that she is of Pakistani origin. However, a source close to the production house has firmly dismissed these allegations.



“These rumours are false and baseless,” says the source. “Imanvi is a proud Indian-American, born in Los Angeles, where her parents legally settled and later became U.S. citizens. She speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English, and has always maintained a strong connection to Indian culture. After completing her studies, she pursued a career in dance and acting, and feels fortunate to now work in the Indian film industry,” the source explained.



The controversy deepened when some users accused Imanvi of changing her name to sound more acceptable to Indian audiences. Others claimed that her earlier social media accounts featured a Pakistani flag emoji, which was later removed. A few even went so far as to allege that she was the daughter of a Pakistani Army officer — claims for which no evidence or official confirmation exists.



“Imanvi and her family have no links whatsoever to the Pakistani military,” the source clarified. “These are fabricated rumours by online trolls spreading hate, unfortunately amplified by some media outlets without proper fact-checking.”

However, many supporters of the film have urged restraint, reminding audiences to wait for official clarification before spreading misinformation. “Even Imanvi herself has rubbished these accusations in the past,” the source concluded. “She has requested media houses to verify facts before reacting to online trash — and not judge anyone based on their name or background.”