I'm elated: Tamil actor SJ Suryah overwhelmed by Telugu fans' response

Tamil actor S J Suryah, who is basking in the success of ‘Saripodha Saanivaaram’, wherein he played a ruthless cop and rode on unconventional dialogues and mannerisms seem to have gained Telugu following. Overwhelmed by the response from college students during an event of ‘Game Changer’ he said “I love you all and I am elated to witness your excitement and energy”. The talented actor was asked to repeat some dialogues from ‘Saripodha Sanivaaram’. “Vaadu nannu bathroom ekkada anni adukuthunnadu (He is asking where is the bathroom)’ and smiled, over the big applause and cheers.

He assured the youngsters that he would be doing a similar and powerful role in ‘Game Changer’ too and would enthrall them. ‘Ram Charan has done a good job and I also have a fiery role and we would entertain you all from December in theatres,” he added.

Actually, S J Suryah became popular among Telugu viewers as director with the blockbuster film ‘Kushi’ with Pawan Kalyan and he also directed Mahesh Babu in ‘Nani’. But he couldn’t repeat the magic of “Kushi’ since his cop story ‘Puli’ with Pawan Kalyan failed to impress.

Later, he became an actor and played a psychic serial killer in Mahesh Babu’s ‘Spyder’ and became a sought-after actor. After a gap, he returned to play an egoistic cop in ‘Saripodha…’ and grabbed more attention in Telugu states.