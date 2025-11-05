Bandla Ganesh Says He Didn't Take Vijay Deverakonda’s Name

Producer Bandla Ganesh has once again stirred controversy with his comments during the success meet of Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp. His fiery remarks have triggered a storm on social media, especially among fans of Vijay Deverakonda.

Speaking at the event, Bandla said, “If one film becomes a hit, some young heroes start showing off — wearing loose pants, new shoes, caps, glasses at midnight, and behaving like superstars. But look at Kiran Abbavaram — he stays humble and focused. He reminds me of Chiranjeevi in his early days.” He further added, “One film becomes a hit, and suddenly they act like they know everything.”



This comes after his earlier comments at the Little Hearts success meet, where he advised actor Mouli: “Don’t trust anyone — even if Vijay Deverakonda sends you Rowdy shirts or Mahesh Babu tweets for you. Don’t think of yourself as a star; be a good actor like Chandra Mohan and rise step by step.”



Following these statements, several Vijay Deverakonda fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Bandla. One user wrote, “Out of jealousy, he’s mocking Vijay and flattering other actors just to get dates.” Another commented, “Instead of targeting someone like Vijay, known for his humility, Bandla should focus on the real issues in the industry.” A third fan added, “You praised Vijay when he delivered hits but now mock him because he’s going through flops. Please use common sense when you speak.”



When contacted, Bandla Ganesh clarified that he never mentioned Vijay Deverakonda in his speech. “I didn’t name Vijay anywhere. I don’t understand why his fans are targeting me. I acknowledge that Vijay is a good actor — that’s all. I have nothing personal against him. I don't mind social media comments since they have become toxic oflate,” he said.



However, Bandla continued to praise emerging stars like Teja Sajja, who found success with HanuMan and Mirai. “Teja worked hard, honed his craft, and reached great heights while staying humble,” he noted. He also lauded Siddhu Jonnalagadda for creating a strong identity with DJ Tillu, saying, “A few flops don’t define an actor like Siddhu. He’ll bounce back soon.”



Bandla added that he respects and supports self-made actors who built their careers without film family backing. “I like to hail such heroes who rise purely on talent and discipline,” he said.



Referring to Chiranjeevi as an inspiration, Bandla concluded, “Chiranjeevi is the best example for any new actor — hardworking, disciplined, and still reigning supreme after 45 years. Every aspiring star should follow his footsteps to reach the top.”

