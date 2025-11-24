Ikkis To Mark Dharmendra’s Last On-screen Appearance

The veteran actor acted in director Karan Johar’s hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, where he made one of his big-screen appearances with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachcha. The movie also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The film Ikkis, a war drama, would mark the final on-screen appearance of the actor, also popularly known as the He-man of Indian Cinema, who portrayed diverse roles across a 65-year career spanning more than 300 films. One of India's most beloved actors and a film legend, Dharmendra, who was unwell for the past few weeks, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.