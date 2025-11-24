Ikkis To Mark Dharmendra’s Last On-screen Appearance
Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis To Release On December 25, 2025
Mumbai: As the news of veteran actor Dharmendra’s demise was announced, the makers of Ikkis on Monday shared the character poster of the Bollywood veteran from the film, calling him a "timeless legend". The actor essays the role of M L Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, which is set to release in theatres on December 25.
The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.
Production banner Maddock Films uploaded the poster of the actor on the official X handle. "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - https://youtu.be/ebAznVtYY84?si=EmYrj15mohOEKOyM 'Ikkis' in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025," read the caption.
The veteran actor acted in director Karan Johar’s hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, where he made one of his big-screen appearances with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachcha. The movie also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.The film Ikkis, a war drama, would mark the final on-screen appearance of the actor, also popularly known as the He-man of Indian Cinema, who portrayed diverse roles across a 65-year career spanning more than 300 films. One of India's most beloved actors and a film legend, Dharmendra, who was unwell for the past few weeks, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story