“Ignore”: Anupam Kher Cautions Fans Over His Fake Account on Instagram

Mumbai: Anupam Kher shared a cautionary video for his fans against the emergence of a fake account under his name on the social media app Instagram. On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram to clarify that he has not created any new accounts after an unidentified person allegedly created a profile 'Anupam PKher30' using his photos and videos. He urged his fans and friends to "ignore" such accounts. "Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram, Anupam PKher30. It has my profile picture and videos, and they are sending follow requests," said Anupam Kher. He continued, "I don't have any such accounts. Ignore them, and that's all I wanted to say, because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking, 'Why did I open another account?' So I said I didn't open it. All the best, Lots and lots of love to all of you." While sharing the video, Kher wrote, "IGNORE: I only have this Instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho!"

Recently, Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher announced the grand launch of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares', in Delhi, after over two decades since its founding in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher called Delhi the "ideal location" for the new branch of the 'Actor Prepares' institute, citing its cultural background. Additionally, with the rise of OTT platforms creating opportunities, Kher called it the perfect time to launch the school. "Delhi is the capital of the country, but also culture captial. Here are embassies, art performances and exhibitions. I wanted to do it for a long time, I needed a central place in Delhi. It took us 21 years to convince people that acting can be taught, and years to build a reputation; now we can say we are the finest acting schools in the world. I am not able to say that for myself as an actor. We have so many OTT platforms, there are so many opportunities to get today, hence it was the ideal time to open today," said Anupam Kher. Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the sequel to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Boman Irani and Parvinn Dabass in the lead roles.

