IFFI to Honour Rajini, Balayya

Superstars Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be felicitated at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa, marking their five decades in cinema.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, alongside Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The honour will be conferred at the festival’s closing ceremony, which caps an edition running from November 20 to 28, and opening with a float parade on D. B. Bandodkar Road.