IFFI Cancels All On-Stage Events Following Dharmendra’s Demise

Panaji: The state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Monday has cancelled all the on-stage programmes of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for a day following the demise of Bollywood legend Dharmendra.Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Monday morning. The actor made his debut with "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" and went on to feature in films such as "Satyakam" and "Sholay".

In a statement, the ESG said the screening of the films will continue as a part of the festival, but on-stage events are cancelled for a day. In light of the sad demise of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra, all entertainment programmes scheduled for today stand cancelled, Sharmad Pai Raiturcar, the Governing Body member of the ESG, told PTI.

However, all festival film screenings across all venues will continue as per the schedule, he added. The festival, which started on November 20, will conclude on November 28.