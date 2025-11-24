 Top
Home » Entertainment

IFFI Cancels All On-Stage Events Following Dharmendra’s Demise

Entertainment
24 Nov 2025 7:06 PM IST

ESG halts entertainment programmes for a day; film screenings to continue as scheduled.

IFFI Cancels All On-Stage Events Following Dharmendra’s Demise
x
The Entertainment Society of Goa cancelled all on-stage IFFI events for a day after Dharmendra’s death, though film screenings remain unaffected.

Panaji: The state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Monday has cancelled all the on-stage programmes of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for a day following the demise of Bollywood legend Dharmendra.Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Monday morning. The actor made his debut with "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" and went on to feature in films such as "Satyakam" and "Sholay".

In a statement, the ESG said the screening of the films will continue as a part of the festival, but on-stage events are cancelled for a day. In light of the sad demise of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra, all entertainment programmes scheduled for today stand cancelled, Sharmad Pai Raiturcar, the Governing Body member of the ESG, told PTI.
However, all festival film screenings across all venues will continue as per the schedule, he added. The festival, which started on November 20, will conclude on November 28.
( Source : PTI )
iffi iffi goa Dharmendra Dharmendra health update 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X