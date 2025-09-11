If Scripts Come My Way, I'd Surely Consider Working in Tollywood: Divya Khosla

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Divya Khosla Kumar, the talented actress/director, who's all set to entertain the audiences with her upcoming projects’ Ek Chatur Naar and Jattadhara, opened up on various interesting topics.

From her experiences in Hyderabad to future plans for working in the Telugu industry, she gave candid answers.

Excerpts-

On "Ek Chatur Naar"

I'm excited about my upcoming film "Ek Chatur Naar," a comedy- thriller. The title reflects the modern perspective on women, showcasing their cleverness and intelligence. I was cast in this project after my director saw me in "Savi" and he felt I had untapped potential. The script's twists every 7 minutes intrigued me.

On her Character

My character in "Ek Chatur Naar" is from a lower socio-economic background, living in slums. The story highlights the lower strata of society. The story also depicts a clear difference between the rich and the poor. Working for this socio-economic drama was a thrilling experience for me.

Experience in Hyderabad

I know that the audience loved my films as I have received a good reception for my films recently. I know even in Hyderabad the people showered love onto me. I got videos with the audience in the theatres and I'm waiting for the release. I promise they will be thoroughly entertained watching - “Ek Chatur Naar”

On Balancing Personal and Professional Life-

After shooting, I head home and avoid attending events daily. This balance helps me manage both aspects of my life. I'm inspired by multitasking women who passionately pursue their ambitions while fulfilling their duties.

Working in Tollywood-

Shooting for "Jatadhara" in Hyderabad was an enriching experience. I impressed everyone with my Telugu dialogue delivery. I love the language and enjoyed the food and energy of the Tollywood crew. And with Sudheer Babu. I am waiting for the film to be released soon.

Similarities/Differences between Bollywood and Tollywood-

I found the experience of working in both industries similar. However, it was a learning and an elevating experience while finding the entire Tollywood crew working in a positive and energetic manner. If scripts come my way from the Telugu industry, I'd surely consider them.

Upcoming Projects-Debuts as female lead in Hero-Heroine

I'm looking forward to "Hero Heroine, “directed by Suresh Krissna, which is based on the film industry. It's a different role for me, and I'm excited to explore new territory. It’s too early for me to talk about my character. As far as Hero-Heroine, I am very excited about the film. Suresh sir is an excellent director in today’s times. I'm very enthusiastic and exhilarated to work with him.