'Idly Kadai' First Review: Dhanush's Family Puller is a 'Refreshing Watch'

30 Sept 2025 4:35 PM IST

It is directed by Dhanush himself.

Idly Kadai First Review: Dhanushs Family Puller is a Refreshing Watch
Dhanush.

Dhanush-starrer 'Idly Kadai' is gearing up for its theatrical release tomorrow, October 1, 2025. While official reviews will be out tomorrow, here is the first take shared by Richard Mahesh on X:

@mahesh_richard: "#IdlyKadai – With its emotional core, this one’s a sure-shot family puller." The film seems to be a "refreshing watch with a simple plot". If this impression holds, the drama is poised to become a slow-burn hit driven by word of mouth.





The film also features Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, and Shalini Pandey, among others. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, and the film is directed by debutant Pa Paandi. Idly Kadai will be released in Telugu as Idly Kottu. It is directed by Dhanush himself.

