Idly Kadai Expected OTT Release Date is Here!

Dhanush’s much-awaited movie, Idly Kadai, has released in theaters. The film received a mixed reception from fans, critics, and the audience.

Dhanush did not promote the film heavily, perhaps hoping that it would perform well at the box office.



Regarding its digital release, the digital rights for Idly Kadai have been secured by the top OTT platform giant, Netflix. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in November, after a four-week theatrical run.



Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Sathya Raj, and others are seen in pivotal roles. The film has been released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The comedy-drama is directed by Dhanush himself.

