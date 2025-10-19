SRK Lookalike Cashes In Big, Thrives on Superstar Fame

Shah Rukh Khan has recently become India's first billionaire actor with his net worth exceeding 12 crore rupees. Globally, his fame continues to sky high and seems like his lookalikes are also cashing on his popularity.

Ibrahim Qadri, a lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent interview with The Lallantop revealed how he is making good money through the events he gets invited for.

Qadri stated that he charges more than any other lookalike in the industry. He also mentioned that his fees varies depending on the event and ranges from 1.5 lakh to 2 Lakh and can go upto 5 lakh rupees too.

Qadri also shared that whenever he turns down any work, it benefits other lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan to get projects.

Nevertheless, things were not always the same, as earlier Ibrahim frequently did projects without getting paid for it, or people would delay the payments for days.

He further shared that although he is earning a good amount of money, people also charge him more for the same services that others will get at cheaper price.

He shared that when he goes shopping in places such as mall, as himself and not a lookalike, people still recognise him and think that he earns a lot of money as an SRK look alike, this tends people to charge him more due to which he pays twice the price for the items. He joked that it ends up being a disadvantage for him rather than a perk.