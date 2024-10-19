I wish Telugu films get more space in Tamil Nadu, says Kiran Abbavaram

Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram who was seen in multiple films like ‘S R Kalyana Mandapam’, ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’ and ‘Rules Ranjan’ carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. “I wish Telugu films get more space in Tamil Nadu since our two months efforts have gone in vain,” rues Kiran who wanted to release his upcoming film ‘KA’ across India on October 31. “We screened our film to Tamil distributors and few liked them. Yet they couldn’t allow even a single theatre for our path-breaking film,’ he adds. Whereas, most Tamil films are dubbed into Telugu and getting a good number of theatres to date. “We welcome Tamil films with open arms. I hope Tamil exhibitors and distributors reciprocate our gesture and encourage content-driven Telugu films in their state. I wouldn't have felt bad if I had made a cliched commercial film. Being a refreshing story, we felt it would connect with Tamil audiences who encourage novelty," he adds.

However, he had good luck releasing the film in Kerala as the production house of Dulquer Salmaan liked their movie and would be releasing it. “Dulquer Salmaan's team liked our mystical thriller but they also couldn’t release it on October 31, since Dulquer’s Telugu film ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ is slated for release on the same date. 'Lucky Bhaskar' was supposed to be released during Vinayaka Chaturthi but it was postponed to Diwali. For the Hindi version too, few Bollywood distributors are showing interest but we are waiting,” he informs

Talking about his universal plot, he explains, “Hero has a habitual practice of reading other’s letters, and suddenly wakes up in a high-security interrogation cell without any memory. This story happens in the fictional village of Krishnagiri where lights are switched off after 3 am and the whole place plunges into darkness; it is narrated in a gripping manner,".

Despite having a path-breaking story, they have realized that simultaneous releases in varied languages are not going their way, so they have resolved to follow the strategy of ‘Kantara’. “Even the Kannada film ‘Kantara’ was a content-based movie with a gripping narrative. It was released in other languages one or two weeks after it was declared a hit in Kannada. Similarly, we are hoping to first impress Telugu film viewers from October 31 and then reach out to non-Telugu viewers after a week, riding on positive reports from Telugu states,” he concludes.