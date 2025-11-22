Nick Jonas My Answered Prayer: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has shared an emotional Instagram story repost, where she expresses deep gratitude and pride in being her husband Nick Jonas's "girl."

In the post, she describes him as her "answered prayer"—a patient, strong, and gentle partner who supports her through challenges—emphasizing their precious bond beyond a simple partnership. The story is accompanied by family photos from a recent trip to Disney World in Orlando, featuring joyful moments with Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie, including a lighthearted selfie caption noting it was "take #37."

Here is what the quote says: "I will always be my husband's girl. Not because it’s simple, but because it’s precious. God knew I required someone patient enough to comprehend me, strong enough to bear what I cannot express, and gentle enough to love me through every tempest. He’s not merely my partner. He’s my answered prayer."

