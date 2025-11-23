I Was Born With A Love For Movies: Manish Malhotra On His Debut As Producer With 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Mumbai: Cinema has always been Manish Malhotra's first and only love, which first inspired him to become a celebrated costume designer and now a filmmaker, eagerly awaiting the release of his maiden production venture "Gustaakh Ishq: Kucch Pehle Jaisa".For Malhotra, the foray into production marks the realisation of a dream he first nurtured as a six-year-old child in love with movies.

"I'm that odd child who was born in love with movies. From the age of six, I was very fond of films. I didn't study as much as I loved films. I'm very grateful to my mother that she never stopped me. I watched a lot of films -- everything from their music to their clothes to lifestyle.

"When I saw 'Naseeb', where Mr Bachchan sings 'John Jani Janardhan', I remember thinking in the theatre, 'Will I ever be at a party like that?' And when I saw Yash Chopra's 'Silsila' in 1981, I noticed every minute detail. That's why I always loved clothes and wanted to get into costumes," the renowned fashion designer told PTI in an interview.

Malhotra began his career as a costume designer in the early 1990s, becoming one of Bollywood's most sought-after stylists. He was praised for redefining on-screen fashion through films such as "Rangeela", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

He later launched his own couture label, which grew into a leading fashion house known for its craftsmanship and celebrity clientele.

As a movie lover, Malhotra said he always wanted to "write, direct and produce" but got busy with his career.

"I have never had a day without work. I had film after film, then I launched my brand. I always wanted to get into production and direction but the brand took over my time," he added.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic when he thought of finally taking a plunge into filmmaking.

"I felt that if I don't do it now, I won't get the time later. People keep personal time for themselves -- I used that time to make the film. I was like, 'I have to do this now'," he said.

"Gustaakh Ishq", which is set to be released in theatres on November 28, is described as a tribute to old-school romance, blends poetry, nostalgia and the timeless charm of classic love stories. It features an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the story unfolds across the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, exploring themes of passion and unspoken desire.

"I was attracted to the world of 'Gustaakh Ishq', loved the poetry, the Delhi-rooted world and the cinematic tone," said Malhotra, who believes that as a producer, one must encourage the director to realise his vision.

"Where you come in with experience is script, length, costumes and art. Vibhu has a keen eye for art, he has a style, and you must allow that. You have to be honest to the world you're creating; you cannot drag it elsewhere," he added.

Malhotra also spoke about roping in Shah for the project, someone he has known and admired for years.

"This was my first meeting to discuss his fee. It was a Sunday evening, his house is 5�7 minutes away, and I kept thinking, 'How will I discuss with him his fee?' Then I told myself -- 'You're a producer now, you have to do it'. The meeting was lovely. It was great working with him because Vibhu already knew him. One day I got a text from him: �You're one of the best producers I've worked with'. That meant everything."

"Gustaakh Ishq" also features the song "Aap is Dhoop Mein", penned by cinema icon Gulzar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Arijit Singh.

"When Vibhu first mentioned Vishal ji and Gulzar sahib, I was like -- I love them but I don't know them. But I felt the film needed them. Working with Vishal ji was a cherished memory. He was so receptive and understanding. I would love to work with him again," he added.

Recalling his first meeting with Gulzar, Malhotra said he had gone in with a simple request -- a song built around the word 'musafir'.

"When I met Gulzar sahib� I told him I wanted a song around the word 'musafir'. We went to his house, and I reminded him of 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron' from 'Parichay' and a song from 'Namkeen'. Even Vishal ji said, 'You remember 'Namkeen' songs?' That's how deeply I love RD Burman�Gulzar music."

Malhotra said he was struck by the legendary writer's warmth and openness.

"At 91, he is so open. He said, 'First drink tea, then we'll discuss'. I love open-minded people -- even my interns have a voice. Creativity needs openness. That's why I've survived 35 years. Recently Vishal ji said, �Manish, you're a very good producer. I want to direct a film, let's make a small one'. I said, 'Let's make a big one!"

Besides "Gustaakh Ishq", Malhotra's banner is ready with two more movies -- "Bun Tikki", starring Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol, and "Saali Mohabbat", which marks the directorial debut of actor Tisca Chopra.

"I want to make different films. All my first three films are different from each other," Malhotra said.