Sonakshi Sinha: Life Became More Beautiful After Marriage

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she chose ‘Jatadhara’ with Sudheer Babu for her Tollywood debut and discusses her life after marriage.

What about ‘Jatadhara’ got you excited and how does it differ from your previous characters?

I was immediately drawn to Jatadhara because of its unique blend of supernatural thrills and mythology, which is presented in such an exciting way in Telugu films. When I heard about my role, I was sold. It’s a character I have never played before, and as an actor, that’s what excites me. I have always been impressed by the innovative storytelling and strong vision of Telugu cinema. I hope Jatadhara will be another standout film, and I am confident the audience will receive it well. What drew me to this project was the character, and I am always looking to take on roles that challenge me.

How did you prepare for this role?

Interestingly, I had only 15 days to prepare before starting the shoot, so it was a thrilling experience to dive right in. I was busy with other things and literally just landed up on set. But I think I am that kind of actor— less preparation is better for me. When I am on set, I just turn into the character, and I need a director with a strong vision to guide me. Venkat sir (director) is doing a great job of that. Even though I am working in a different language, his explanations are easy for me to grasp and execute his vision.

How has life changed for you after marriage, and how do you balance your personal and professional life?

Marriage hasn’t changed my life drastically. I still feel like Zaheer’s girlfriend, which is beautiful. The only difference is that I live with him now, instead of my parents’ house. I am grateful that my work life remained consistent, even after marriage. I was working before, and I am still working. Life has just become more beautiful, and I get to share it with someone special.

You have had a successful career in Bollywood. What motivated you to venture into the Telugu film industry, and do you see yourself doing more regional films in the future?

As for venturing into Telugu films, it was the story of Jatadhara that really drew me in. That’s what motivated me to take the leap. I am an actor who seeks challenging roles that push me to my limits. Language is no longer a barrier for me, as people consume content from all over the world. I took on this Telugu film because the role was exceptional, and I hope to do more regional films in the future. I have previously worked on a Tamil film, ‘Linga’, with Rajni sir, and this Telugu film is my second outing in the South. It all depends on the script and my role – if it’s good, I will be happy to take it on. I am thrilled that the first look of Jatadhara was unveiled on International Women’s Day. I have always strived to portray strong female characters, and Jatadhara will be the most powerful one to date. Kudos to woman producer Prerna for showcasing women in a positive light.

Both ‘Jatadhara’ and ‘Heeramandi’ are complex roles. Is there a conscious effort to choose characters that challenge you?

It’s a conscious effort for me to choose characters that challenge me and push my boundaries as an actress. I have been working for 15 years, doing various roles—demure, spunky, morose, happy, loud, and soft. But I reached a point, especially after Akira, where I wanted to focus on strong female character portrayals that show me in a different light. So, in the past six to eight years, I have only taken on roles that are unique and different from what I have done before. I like having variety in my roles, and Jatadhara came to me at the right time when I was looking for something exciting and different.