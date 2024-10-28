I received my first check from Trivikram, says Vijay Devarakonda

Hotshot star Vijay Devarakonda recalls his first meeting with director Trivikram Srinivas after his maiden hit ‘Pellichoopulu’. “I received a call from Trivikram Garu and I rushed to Sithara Entertainment's office. I grew up watching his blockbusters like ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Khaleja’. He appreciated me and predicted that I would become a star and gave me a check to work in one of their films,” says Vijay Devarakonda at an event. “However, I was able to do a film for this banner after seven years and it is my next with director Gautam Tinnanurri. It would be a big ticketer entertainer,” he adds.

Sharing his work experience with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, he adds, “I had worked with him in ‘Mahanati’ and we became good friends thereafter. I also remember introducing him to the audience at the pre-release event of ‘Mahanati’ and he is truly a powerhouse of talent,” he informs.





Earlier, ace director Trivikram also praised Vijay Devarakonda for his hard work and perseverance. “He has seen ups within a short time and also downs as well but he held his own and remains a lovable guy and good actor,' he concludes.

