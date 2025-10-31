I-POPSTAR Stage Turns Fierce as Ravneet, Muskan Tomar Join, Stream Free on Amazon MX Player!

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player’s I-POPSTAR has kicked off as a full-blown musical uprising — a first-of-its-kind hunt for India’s first independent pop icon. With King, Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari, and Parmish Verma leading as mentors, the show dives deep into the heart of India’s new sound — one that cuts across languages, genres, and borders. The top 12 have stepped onto the stage to prove that true stardom isn’t manufactured but felt. This week, Episodes 6 and 7 turned up the competition with fresh challenges, new faces, and performances that swung between heartwarming and hard-hitting.



Episode 6 began with the Flex or Fail Challenge, putting contestants in a tough spot as votes decided who would face elimination. Kapil received 10 votes, and Riya 7 — both joined Elvis in the danger zone. In a surprise twist, the show introduced two new challengers — Ravneet Singh and Muskan Tomar, both trending pop names who entered ready to shake things up. The episode opened with Rishabh Panchal, who couldn’t meet the judges’ expectations this time but promised to bounce back stronger as a performer and own up to the buzz he created in the past.

Jaya Rohilla once again brought her signature flair to the stage through her writing and charming performance.

Her act ended on a light-hearted note when King joined her for a fun, spontaneous jam. Rohit Raut earned the audience’s love with his lively and entertaining act that the judges called a “complete package.” As Challenger Muskan Tomar made a striking debut with powerful vocals and a strong stage presence, she faced criticism from Judge King for her lyrics. Though reviews were mixed, her control and vocal strength had the judges clapping along — marking her as one to watch.

Episode 7 opened with Priya Goley, the “fusion queen,” taking a bold step by experimenting with Afro beats. Her unique blend of styles got an enthusiastic nod from the mentors. Anurag Srivastava, referred to as “ the soch badalney ka aag,” followed with a heartfelt, socially driven performance about change — his melodic delivery, impactful lyrics, and soulful alaps earned him a perfect pop score of 75 from all judges. The mentors joined him on stage in celebration, with Parmish Verma giving him an emotional, long hug.

Radhika Bhide switched genres this time, and Judge Aastha Gill called her “a sign of a true performer,” even placing a kajal ka tika after her act for luck. The judges praised her courage to experiment but suggested she explore language variations and performance control. Inderjeet moved everyone with a beautifully written, meaningful composition and his raw, striking vocal range. The judges appreciated his emotion but noted the similarity in his performance style across rounds. Maan Pannu was greeted by his group of friends from his “girl gang” and later joined on stage by Aditya Rikhari for a fun duet-style act. His performance drew praise for its lyrics and emotion, but also received critique on his composition, vocal variation, and conviction. The episode ended on an emotional note with Abhijay Sharma, whose soulful writing and delivery brought Parmish Verma to tears — his lyrics resonating deeply with both mentors and audience alike.

As the Gala Rounds progress, the competition is only getting more unpredictable. New alliances, daring performances, and heartfelt moments continue to define the journey. The search for India’s first I-POPSTAR is in full swing. Catch the next episodes only on Amazon MX Player, streaming free across mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

XXX

About Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player is India’s leading free, premium, ad-supported entertainment service. It offers a diverse range of award-winning web series, reality shows, popular international shows and a massive movie library across multiple genres. With a strong focus on original content, Amazon MX Player has launched some of the largest shows in India, which includes Ek Badnaam Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Rise and Fall, Who’s your Gynac, Sixer, Hip Hop India, Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega and more. Amazon MX Player also offers a rich selection of international content dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu under MX Vdesi, featuring popular shows like Daydreamer, Gangnam Beauty, My Girlfriend Is An Alien, Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Our Story, and more. The service has won multiple national and international awards for its award-winning content and marketing innovations. Amazon MX Player is committed to entertaining audiences with over 100 new shows through its compelling content slate spanning multiple genres catering to the taste of viewers across age groups.