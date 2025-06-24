I Live the Same Life as My Audience, We Have Similar Problems: Comedian Aanchal Agrawal

Comedian and entrepreneur Aanchal Agrawal is not an unfamiliar face to the indian audience. Quirky, funny and relatable, the stand-up comedian stands out with one-of-a-kind content that strikes a deep chord with India’s middle-class masses.





How do you craft relatable content that resonates with India's middle-class audience, tackling anxieties like "what will people say" and luxury spending guilt?

I’m India’s middle class audience. I have and still live the same life as the next person in India does. Growing up in the 90s and 2000s, us millennials pretty much had the same life, and I share my experiences in a funny way, and I’m grateful it resonates with the masses.





What's the secret behind the massive success of your series "Ameer Kaise Lage," and how do you measure its impact on your audience?

I wish I knew the secret, that would have helped me in creating more viral content, but if I have to think deeply about it, it’s authenticity. My first reel of the series was ‘Swimming pool me ameer kaise lage’ and it was my genuine feelings in the moment when I recorded that sitting next to a pool. I think honest emotions resonate with the audience. The measure of success on social media is primarily numbers, but for me it’s also how many different age groups have related and engaged with it.





Can you share insights into building your digital presence as a comedian and entrepreneur, and what advice would you give to aspiring creators?

Just be yourself! Creators are winning because they are themselves, and they share their authentic life. Now people don’t follow just for content, they follow for personality and inspiration.





How do you use satire to comment on societal pressures and expectations in India, particularly around spending habits and materialism?

Whatever I talk about comes naturally to me. Even though my first standup video was about getting girls married at a young age, I get affected by things happening around me especially to women, and I think comedy is my way to create a difference. I’m glad that I get to do this for a living, that not only makes people laugh but adds value to their lives too.





What's your creative process like when developing content that pokes fun at middle-class guilt and aspirations, and how do you stay connected with your audience?

I live pretty much the same life as my audience, we have similar problems at home, similar experiences in dating and careers, so this connection comes naturally. I poke fun at things my family and I do. My creative process is sometimes I get a feeling or idea and I immediately make that video without thinking of the outcomes, and sometimes I think of the title first and then what all the anecdotes I can use in it. There’s no set process.





What upcoming projects or themes can we expect from you, and how will you continue to push the boundaries of comedy and social commentary?

Wow! Pushing the boundaries is a big compliment. I have a lot of content planned especially for millennials. I have a series coming up that talks about things we learned in school in a unique way. I am working on releasing my standup videos too, they’re about my family and their middle class aesthetics too.