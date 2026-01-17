I like Vijay Deverakonda, Says Sara Arjun

Bollywood actress Sara Arjun, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, was in town to promote her upcoming Telugu film Euphoria. Speaking at the trailer launch, the young actor impressed everyone by addressing the audience in Telugu.

“Namaskaram and thanks, andharikii,” she said, adding, “I am glad to be among the Telugu audience after a gap, who are known for celebrating good cinema and for their rich culture and warmth.”

Director Gunasekhar revealed that Sara learned Telugu during the course of the film’s making. Expressing gratitude, Sara said, “I am thankful for all the love and admiration. It is an honour to work with Gunasekhar garu and his family. Everyone contributed creatively, and it was a beautiful and wholesome effort.”

Talking about the film, she said, “I hope this unique film connects with the audience. It’s a very important story to be told in today’s times. My euphoria moment is right now, not Dhurandhar.”

When asked about her favourite Telugu actor, Sara said, “I am happy to gain fans here. I like Vijay Deverakonda, although there are many other actors in my list." She also spoke warmly about actress Bhumika, saying, “Bhumika is a beautiful woman and a great human being and mother, though I didn’t have many scenes with her.”

Comparing her role as a college girl in Dhurandhar with her character in Euphoria, where she plays an adolescent girl, Sara explained, “Both roles are completely different. I can’t reveal much as the subject is sensitive, but I put in honest work for both characters.”