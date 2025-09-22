I Learnt Japanese For OG, Says Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan stepped onto the stage in pouring rain as Ojas Gambheera — katana in hand — and carried the OG pre-release event with his trademark energy and confidence. His presence reminded fans why he remains a star, but even he could not mask the chaos around the show’s poor planning.



“I learnt Japanese to justify my character in the film,” Pawan said. “Washi Yo Washi is a Japanese haiku. In the story, the hero tells the villain: ‘You are unreachable in the skies, but I will bring you down to earth.’ The song conveys how terrifying death can be when it arrives with Oji. I’m also glad to have worked with Emraan Hashmi. Back then, his Jhalak Dikhla Ja was a rage. He’s an amazing actor.”



Held on Sunday evening at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, the event saw a massive turnout despite heavy rain. Music director Thaman and his team lit up the stage with live performances, and the highlight came when Pawan himself sang Washi Yo Washi before unveiling the much-awaited trailer. The glimpse sent fans into a frenzy.



On director Sujeeth, Pawan said, “He is a hardcore fan. He once told me that during Johnny, he wore a headband like mine. His passion for cinema brought him here. Sujeeth narrates simply, but his brilliance shines when he directs. This film doesn’t just have me as the star—it also has Sujeeth and Thaman, who worked with madness and passion. Every aspect of OG will entertain you.”



Comparing the atmosphere to the Kushi days, Pawan added, “Even though I left films for politics, you never left me. You gave me a future, and with your strength, I am now fighting for the people. At heart, I am a film lover. When I’m in the cinema, I think only about cinema. When I’m in politics, I think only about politics.”



Rains dampen spirits



Despite clear weather warnings, organizers opted for an open-air stadium instead of Shilpakala Vedika. The event, scheduled to start at 8 PM, ran late and was forced to pause midway as rain lashed the venue. Fans who had travelled long distances were left standing in the downpour, while most of the cast and crew were denied a chance to speak. What was supposed to be a “silence breaker” for OG ended up as a curtailed show.

The music concert, too, drew mixed reactions. Lip-sync segments replaced much of the live energy, and many fans felt the presentation lacked preparation. Thaman’s team performed with spirit, but an indoor venue would have allowed for a smoother, more engaging event.



Unfinished trailer leaks online



In a surprise move, Pawan asked the team to screen the trailer even though its DI work was incomplete. “My fans will accept it with excitement,” he reportedly said. While the trailer was played at the stadium, the live stream cut its audio and video to avoid leaks. Still, clips surfaced online within hours, circulating widely on social media.

Though the leaked version is low quality, it gave audiences a glimpse of OG’s raw action and flow. A standout final shot showed Pawan in full fury, reminiscent of his fiery political speeches. With just days left for release, fans now await the official HD trailer, expected to be the last big update before the film hits theatres.