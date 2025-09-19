 Top
I Had No Money To Buy Clothes, Reveals Vijay Devarakonda

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
19 Sept 2025 11:41 AM IST

Vijay was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which ultimately became a flop.

Vijay Devarakonda.

Rowdy Star Vijay Devarakonda, who carved his own space in the industry without any backing, recently opened up about his struggles in the early days of his career.

Speaking at the Mirai event, Vijay shared, “I gifted Mouli [Tanuj Prasanth] and [Sai] Marthand (the writer and director) Rowdy wear. I’ve seen him wearing it for all events and promotions. I wondered how many he would buy because I know what it’s like when you’re just starting. You can’t always afford it. I wore movie costumes while promoting Yevade Subramanyam because I didn't have the money to buy new clothes. So I gifted them clothes, but I didn’t realize they’re happily earning enough on Instagram.”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which ultimately became a flop. He is currently working on his next project with Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame and it is touted to be period epic.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
