I Could Have Died On 4-5 Occasions, Says Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara prequel is gearing up for its theatrical release. If you recall, there were several tragic incidents during the making of the prestigious movie.

In one unfortunate event, 20 crew members were involved in a bus accident. Additionally, two crew members lost their lives — one due to a heart attack and another by drowning.

Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed the mythological action drama, has revealed that he had near-death experiences three to four times during the shoot but believes his faith saved him. "I would have been dead by now. If I am standing in front of you and ready to show you the film on October 2, it's only thanks to my faith in the divine. In the last three months, I have hardly slept. I have been working non-stop on the movie," Rishab said.

The trailer for the Kantara prequel received a strong response from fans and audiences alike.

The film is set for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

