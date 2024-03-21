I can’t believe myself, says Ram Charan

Reigning star Ram Charan claimed that he was quite happy to share dais with music wizard A R Rahman at the launch of his new film to be directed by Buchi Babu. “I can’t believe myself that I am standing beside music maestro A R Rahman today and it's a beautiful moment for me,” said Ram Charan and added, "It was like a dream come true for me and we hope to deliver a beautiful film,” he adds.

He also talked about his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and said, “Many were waiting for this combination to happen including my family members. My dad had shared screen space with the late Sridevi garu in ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ and it became a memorable film. Now, I am working with her daughter Janhvi, the combination finally happened with this movie,” he adds.

He also praised young director Buchi Babu Sana and added, “Sukumar narrated the story of ‘Rangasthalam’ for just 38 minutes, but his then assistant Buchi Babu used to come to my caravan and narrate the story for two hours every day and I could deeply connect to my character and story over the time,” he informed. He claims that Buchi Babu is passionate about movies and he is going to rock once again with this big ticket entertainer.