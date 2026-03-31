I Am Over the Moon: Arjun Rampal Celebrates Response on Dhurandhar 2

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude to all his supporters following the success of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".The actor went down memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday, also adding the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of "Dhurandhar".

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, "Dhurandhar"released in 2025, followed by the release of the latest installment on March 19, both were directed by Aditya Dhar. The first film crossed Rs 1000 crore globally and the second release earned over Rs 1300 crore at the global box office.

"From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing," Rampal wrote in the post.

"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything," he added.

The latest film, where Rampal essays the role of Major Iqbal, also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.