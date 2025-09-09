I am Nothing Without You: Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans On 58th Birthday





Good morning, everyone!

58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.

To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an… pic.twitter.com/POhBjuVO6b — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2025

New Delhi:Bollywood star Akshay Kumar penned a note on his social media on Tuesday on the occasion of his 58t birthday, expressing gratitude to his fans for the support over the last three decades.Kumar, who has been in the industry for over 34 years and starred in more than 150 films, shared a post on his Instagram handle, featuring him on the backdrop of the posters of his films.

He wrote, "58 years in the making, 34 years in the industry, over 150 films and counting...To everyone that ever believed in me, who brought a ticket, who signed me, who produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine."

Kumar got his first leading role in the 1991's film "Saugandh". His breakthrough came with "Khiladi", which released in 1992.

"I'm just here to say eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my birthday is a dedication to those that still believe in me," he concluded.









The actor is currently gearing up for the release of "Jolly LLB 3", which features him alongside Arshad Warsi. The film is the third installment in the "Jolly LLB" franchise and is slated to hit the big screen on September 19. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor.