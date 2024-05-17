Women are extremely powerful, says Kajal Aggarwal
Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal says that women folk are great and extremely powerful and can do a lot of things on their own. “I am doing this film ‘Satyabhama’ to showcase woman power to the world,” said the actress at an event. She is playing a tough cop for the first time in career and has performed kick-butt scenes in the much-hyped film without even a body double at times. “Women can punch down thugs with ease,’ she adds.
She also urged her fans and audience to turn up theatres and enjoy her maiden female-centric movie. “She performed dare-devil stunts without batting an eyelid and showcased her fiery side in this action entertainer. After playing a soft and bubbly lover girl in numerous films, she turned into a fiery woman,” says a source.
After playing lover girl to superstars like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Prabhas, the glam diva is looking to carve a new path in her career and planning to do few more author-backed roles to showcase her versatility.