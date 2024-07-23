Top
Home » Entertainment

I am a slave to my story: Rajamouli

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
22 July 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Netflix documentary explores Rajamouli’s journey from Hyderabad to Hollywood
I am a slave to my story: Rajamouli
x
The documentary delves into Rajamouli’s work, spanning from Hyderabad to H’wood.

"The only thing I am a slave to is my story. Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am over-whelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work,” S.S. Rajamouli reflects.

The two-minute teaser for Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli features the acclaimed filmmaker discussing his life and career. Rajamouli’s qualities are shown through Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Prabhas and Karan Johar.

Rajamouli is already up there with the greats and legends, according to producer Karan Johar. “He has the potential to become an even greater legend, as he already is.” Canadian director James Cameron also weighs in, noting, “He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody.”

The documentary delves into Rajamouli’s work, spanning from Hyderabad to H’wood.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
rajamouli karan johar james cameron netflix Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick