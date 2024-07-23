I am a slave to my story: Rajamouli

"The only thing I am a slave to is my story. Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am over-whelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work,” S.S. Rajamouli reflects.

The two-minute teaser for Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli features the acclaimed filmmaker discussing his life and career. Rajamouli’s qualities are shown through Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Prabhas and Karan Johar.

Rajamouli is already up there with the greats and legends, according to producer Karan Johar. “He has the potential to become an even greater legend, as he already is.” Canadian director James Cameron also weighs in, noting, “He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody.”

The documentary delves into Rajamouli’s work, spanning from Hyderabad to H’wood.