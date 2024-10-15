Jamie Lever: Carrying Forward the Legacy of Clean Comedy

Hyderabad: Jamie Lever, daughter of renowned Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever, has carved a niche for herself in the comedy world with her unique brand of clean comedy. With her impressive impersonations, energetic performances, and relatable humor, Jamie has won hearts across the globe. We caught up with her to discuss her journey, inspirations, and future projects.



Growing Up in a Family of Comedians Jamie’s childhood was filled with laughter and entertainment, courtesy of her father and uncle’s impromptu comedy sessions. “We would dress up, sing songs, dance, and act out scenarios. It was our entertainment,” she recalls. These early experiences instilled confidence and a love for performing, eventually leading her to pursue a career in comedy. “I never thought that this madness would ever come to use, but it built our confidence,” Jamie reflects. “My dad would ask me to sing for his friends, so I never had that public fear.” Her family’s encouragement and support played a significant role in shaping her comedic style. Making Her Own Mark Despite being Johnny Lever’s daughter, Jamie emphasises that she’s worked hard to establish her own identity in the industry. “My dad feels proud that I figured things out on my own,” she says. Her father’s advice? “Just be yourself, and don’t try to be me.” Jamie’s journey wasn't without its challenges. “I was in London, studying, and working at a sales job, but I knew that wasn’t my calling.” She mustered the courage to tell her father about her desire to pursue comedy, and he offered unwavering support.





Clean Comedy: A Family Legacy



Jamie is committed to carrying forward her father’s legacy of clean comedy. “There are not many movies which the entire family can watch. I want to do stuff that my parents can watch comfortably with their friends,” she explains. Her shows cater to diverse age groups, making her a favourite among families. “I realized the responsibility I have being Johnny Lever’s daughter,” Jamie acknowledges. “He’s known for being a family entertainer, doing clean comedy, and never disappointing anybody with his humor.” She takes pride in maintaining this legacy, ensuring her content is relatable and respectful. Inspiration and Creativity Jamie draws inspiration from real people, observing their quirks and mannerisms. Her shows feature a range of characters, from regional stereotypes to celebrity impersonations. “I try to keep my content relevant, incorporating trending topics and challenging myself to stay fresh,” she adds. Her creative process involves people-watching, reading, and staying updated on current events. “I am very active on social media, so I am aware of what’s trending,” Jamie shares. “I attempt to impersonate new characters, trying to stay ahead of the curve.” NCPA Mumbai and Future Projects Jamie is set to perform at the prestigious NCPA Mumbai, a moment she considers a “huge pride.” With a packed schedule until 2025, including UK, USA, and Australia tours, Jamie is also filming a web series for Amazon Prime, exploring a dramatic role. “NCPA is like the pride of Mumbai; it’s a gem,” Jamie gushes. “The last time I performed was at my dad’s show. Now, performing for two hours at my own show is a huge moment.” She’s invited her father, colleagues, and friends to attend, eager to share this milestone. Telugu Roots and Culture Jamie proudly embraces her South Indian heritage, speaking Telugu at home and enjoying traditional South Indian food like Idli and Dosa which, she says, are a daily staple at home. Her Telugu film debut, Aa Okati Adakku, was a personal milestone, and she hopes to work in more Telugu films. “We speak Telugu at home, maintain our culture, and love Andhra food,” Jamie shares. “I am a proper Teluguite.” Her desire to connect with her roots led her to act in a Telugu film, and she’s eager to explore more opportunities.





Breaking Stereotypes

