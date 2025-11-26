Hyderabad to Host First-Ever Theatre Festival from December 12 at Shilpakala Vedika

Alchemist Live has announced the launch of the first-ever Hyderabad Theatre Festival (HTF), scheduled to take place from December 12 to 14 at Shilpakala Vedika. The festival follows the successful run of the Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) across five editions and the debut of the Bengaluru Theatre Festival (BTF) last year.

American Express continues its role as the Title Sponsor across all three festival cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, and now Hyderabad. As part of the sponsorship benefits, American Express Platinum Card Members will receive an exclusive five-day presale window, a 20 percent savings offer, and a complimentary companion ticket on select seating categories. Constella by Speed Infra has joined as Associate Sponsor for the inaugural Hyderabad edition.

Speaking about the launch, Prabhu Tony, CEO and Co-Founder of Alchemist Live, said the introduction of HTF marks a “natural expansion” following positive audience reception in other metros.



“Hyderabad has a strong legacy in arts and culture. We are honoured to curate a platform where acclaimed performers including Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Lillete Dubey will engage with the city’s theatre-loving audience,” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah, who will present Ismat Apa Ke Naam during the festival, expressed enthusiasm about performing for Hyderabad audiences. “This festival represents an important cultural moment for the city, and I look forward to being part of its first edition,” he noted.

Anupam Kher, whose solo performance Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai will be staged on the concluding day, said he anticipates a warm response similar to earlier editions of the festival. Ratna Pathak Shah described HTF as “the beginning of an exciting chapter for theatre in Hyderabad.”

The festival lineup includes three major productions:

Ismat Apa Ke Naam starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Heeba Shah (December 12–13)

Autobiography starring Lillete Dubey, Denzil Smith, and Suchitra Pillai (December 13)

Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai featuring Anupam Kher (December 14)

Tickets are now available exclusively on BookMyShow. Further updates, including behind-the-scenes content and artist announcements, will be shared through the official social media handle @HyderabadTheatreFestival.