Hyderabad Police, Telugu Film Industry Join Forces Against Piracy

Hours after a major movie piracy racket was busted, the Hyderabad City Police on Monday night held a high-level meeting with prominent members of the Telugu film industry to discuss collaborative strategies against content theft. The initiative was warmly welcomed by the film fraternity, who have been severely impacted by piracy.



Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Nani, alongside producers, exhibitors, digital distribution partners, and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju were present on the occasion.



Police officials used the session to brief the film industry on the investigation's key findings, saying that in-theater recording and digital distribution hacking were used by cybercriminals to carry out piracy.



Commissioner Anand detailed the wider network of piracy, explaining that the investigation had identified several notorious piracy portals, including TamilMV, Tamil Blasters, and Movierulz. Representatives of the film industry assured the police of their full cooperation in implementing the outlined precautions and new security measures.



It was estimated that the Telugu film industry alone has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore over the years due to piracy.

