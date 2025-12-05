Hyderabad Model Shines in New York, Opens Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Collection

Bhavitha Mandava, 25, was born and raised in Hyderabad and is an architect who moved to the United States to study assistive technology at NYU in New York City.

On December 3, Bhavitha shared an emotional video of her parents' reaction to her opening the Chanel show. While posting the clip on social media, she wrote, "Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy."

The video shows Mandava's parents watching her walk down the stairs of the Bowery Station in New York, enter the subway, and open the show for Matthieu. With joyful tears in her mother's eyes, she excitedly repeated her daughter’s name, while her father watched her proudly.

As per models.com, Mandava was scouted at a subway station just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

In an Instagram video, fashion influencer Viren H Shah says that Matthieu first cast her in his show, and she made her debut as a Bottega Veneta exclusive.

"She was discovered in the most ordinary of places, a New York City subway. And yesterday she just opened the Chanel Métiers d’art show in New York City in a train station," Viren says in the video.

"Two weeks after being scouted, she debuted as a Bottega Veneta exclusive under creative director Matthieu Blazy… She also did a campaign with him. And basically at this point, you know, she has met Matthieu. He has changed her life, giving her opportunities that she's dreamed of," Shah added.

According to Viren, after Matthieu joined Chanel, Bhavitha walked in his Spring ’26 runway show, which marked his debut collection. "Now, in the most poetic full circle moment, Bhavitha opens Matthieu Blazy's second Chanel collection in New York City — in the subway station where it all started," he adds further.